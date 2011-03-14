The Shortlist for March 15

By Jen Odell

While Madonna and her kids were visiting family in the U.S. over the weekend following her grandmother's death, Grzegorz Matlok, 29, was charged with burglary after he allegedly smashed a window to break into the singer's London home. The arrest marks the second security concern for Madge in just six months. In September, Robert Linhart, 59, was caught outside her Upper East Side apartment in New York, wielding the holy stalker-trinity: a knife, an ice-pick and a few hand-written, poster-sized love letters addressed to you-know-who. We maintain the stalker thing was just a cover for a more covert caper, though. Robert and Grzegorz: You know where to find us when you finally manage to steal the antidotes to gravity and time. (Reuters)