The Shortlist for March 18

Stephenie Meyer Calls Kristen Stewart Cheating Scandal 'Tragic'

The way "Twilight" author Stephenie Meyer sees things, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson never intended to see their love life -- and the cheating scandal that briefly derailed it -- make headline news. "Here's the thing: There are some actors who are looking to be world famous, to be that household name, and although they might discover that there are a lot of negative things involved in that, it's what they want. But that doesn't apply to Kristen and Rob," Meyer told British magazine The Times recently, looking back at how her vampire series made Stewart, 22, and Pattinson, 26, giant stars. "That's what makes it kind of ironic and tragic.''

Meyer went on to imply that the effect of the revelation that Stewart had cheated on Pattinson with married director Rupert Sanders weighs on her still. ''I just don't think they enjoy the parts [of fame] that other people would. And I totally get that, because it would not be my thing either. At the same time -- and this is where the guilt comes from -- it's created this nice, peaceful place for me. They took all of my heat, which I feel bad about," she said. "If they had the choice, I've no idea if they'd even do 'Twilight' again. I just don't know. I think this has all come at a heavy price."