The Shortlist for March 22

By Jen Odell

Gwyneth Paltrow: It's Spring! Grab Half a Million Dollars and Update That Wardrobe!

Ah, spring. The birds are chirping to the tune of "Viva la Vida," the rare heirloom vegetables are beginning to sprout in that backyard greenhouse you had constructed by day laborers while you vacationed in Spain with Mario Batali, and it's time to clean out your apartment-sized walk-in closet and update that wardrobe with half a million dollars' worth of seasonal items. Welcome to GOOP's version of the vernal equinox.

"Back by popular request," Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her "third spring fashion edit" on her website, where you can "find inspiration for outfits for all aspects of your busy life." Of course, you might wanna knock over a bank (or two) first. Gwynnie's suggestions for your new spring looks range from "everyday punk," to "pretty pastel" combos to "shorts, dressed up." And if you actually bought all of her fave net-a-porter items for the new season, your bill would clock in at more than $458,003.

But hey, that's apparently the price of "bringing punk into our daily wardrobe." Just ask Joey Ramone, who obvs would be rocking GOOP's $1,995 glossed-leather biker jacket with an $800 Valentino iPad case if he were alive today. Oy. Now I actually wanna be sedated ...