The Shortlist for March 25

By Jen Odell

Madonna's plans to build a school for girls in Malawi are officially kaput, and the $3.8 million that have already been spent on the project are MIA. The announcement came Thursday from Michael Berg, the co-founder of the charity group, Raising Malawi, which was spearheading the school's development. He added that Raising Malawi's board of directors had been ousted, with Madonna and her manager joining its ranks.

Nobody seems to know exactly what happened to all of that money, but much of it was reportedly spent on architects, designers and cars for future employees. "There's a real education crisis in Malawi," said Madonna, without elaborating on the project's apparent financial meltdown. "Sixty-seven percent of girls don't go to secondary school, and this is simply unacceptable. Our team is going to work hard to address this in every way we can." The executive director of Raising Malawi walked off the job in October, facing criticism over lavish splurges on housing, cars and a golf course membership. (NYTimes)