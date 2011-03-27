The Shortlist for March 28

By Jen Odell

They've both done hard time and have soft spots for clubs and money, so naturally, Interview magazine asked Paris Hilton to interview Lil Wayne for the glossy's April cover. Recalling his 2010 stint in solitary confinement, Weezy said he didn't mind the peace and quiet. "It just meant that I was alone with my thoughts. There were times when it was pretty tough to be by yourself, and to have no television, no sort of nothing. That was kind of tough. But I didn't have to be in there long. It was just a month. I was OK." Paris quickly commiserated, saying, "I had to do 24 nights in solitary." Although the decision to move her to a private cell reserved for high-profile inmates in 2007 was for her own safety, she bonded with Wayne on the subject, adding, "It's the best feeling in the world when you come out." By the end of the interview, the unlikely duo was making plans to trade cell phone numbers and get Weezy involved with the sophomore album Paris expects to release this summer. Go figure. (Interview)