The Shortlist for March 28

Angelina Jolie Denies Her New Gold Band is a Wedding Ring

While working to fight sexual abuse in war zones in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda this week, Angelina Jolie's left ring finger unfortunately got almost as much attention as her efforts as special envoy to the U.N. In photos, it was clear that she had taken off the large sparkler with which Brad Pitt proposed, replacing it with a simple gold band -- and immediately sparking rumors that she and her famous fiance had tied the knot in secret.

But when asked, in a video posted on TMZ, whether the band "is a wedding ring," she responded with a direct, "No, it's not." The couple has said they plan to wed "soon," but have revealed no further information -- besides the fact that their six kids are pining for mom and dad to get hitched.