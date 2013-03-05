The Shortlist for March 5

Taylor Swift: Portraying Me as 'Clingy, Desperate' Is 'Sexist'

You have to admit that using famously failed relationships as a musical muse is an uncommon risk for a pop star. And while the Beyonces of the world employ songwriters to develop their biggest hits, Taylor Swift fearlessly writes lyrics by herself and about herself -- and she'd like some love for the guts that takes, thankyouverymuch.

In Vanity Fair's April cover story, the 23-year-old chanteuse points out that "since 2010, I have dated exactly two people," despite the steady stream of hookup rumors that get pinned to her. As far as the connection between her personal life and her lyrics? "For a female to write about her feelings," Swift says, "and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that's taking something that potentially should be celebrated — a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way — that's taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist."