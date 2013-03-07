The Shortlist for March 7

Chris Brown Accused of Two Dustups in 24 Hours

Shocking, we know. Anger management class graduate Chris Brown apparently forgot to take his chill pills before heading out into the world on Wednesday. The hot-tempered singer was allegedly involved in two separate arguments in the course of one day. First, an incident in Bermuda stalled Breezy's departure before his private plane finally took off without his security guard, Big Pat, on board, according to the Bermuda Sun. A worker at the airport tells the paper that Big Pat got off the plane and announced he wasn't getting back on because of some sort of argument with his boss, who reportedly flew back home short one entourage member.

Later that day, TMZ cameras caught Chris bickering with a bowling alley valet in Studio City, Calif., over the cost of having his car parked. While someone in his crew attempts to tamp down the tension, Breezy, who is reportedly worth $22 million, can be heard yelling, "F--- ten dollars … We gonna turn this whole thing on out." The kicker? He was at the bowling alley for a charity event.