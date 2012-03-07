The Shortlist for March 8

A slew of Tinseltown stars are haded to the Big Easy on Saturday to help Brad Pitt raise money to complete the construction of 150 environmentally-friendly homes in the Lower Ninth Ward through his Make It Right Foundation. Most eyes, however, will likely be on Brad, Angelina Jolie and their kids, who own a house in New Orleans' French Quarter and are so popular in their erstwhile hometown that it's not uncommon to see locals sporting T-shirts that read "Brad Pitt For Mayor." Arriving a few days ahead of the charity event, Brad, Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara and the uber-adorable family bulldog, Jacques, spent Wednesday afternoon enjoying the spring air in the Quarter -- Brad, via bike, and the kids, who smiled as they strolled around their 'hood with two babysitters. Saturday's A Night to Make It Right will be hosted by Crescent City native, Ellen DeGeneres, and features performances by Rihanna, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Seal, Sheryl Crow and Dr. John. Josh Brolin, Djimon Hounsou, Spike Lee, Blake Lively, Sean Penn, Wendell Pierce and Kevin Spacey are among the marquee-names on the evening's host committee. (NightToMakeItRight)