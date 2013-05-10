The Shortlist for May 10

Kate Upton makes her U.S. Vogue debut

Vogue, that bastion of fashion severity and curveless runway models, has finally gotten on the Kate Upton train. The two-time Sports Illustrated cover model peers out from the top of the style bible's June issue, her hair a sexy mass of curls and her famous bod glammed up in a dark-blue, one-piece swimsuit that highlights her eyes.

The accompanying interview, meanwhile, highlights her response to the surge of online critics who initially labeled her (ridiculously) as too curvy to model: "The things that they're rejecting are things that I can't change. I can't change my bra size. They're natural! I can work out and I can stay healthy and motivated, but I can't change some things," says the 20-year-old Michigan native. "I really just live my life. I love my body. It's what God gave me! I feel confident with myself, and if that inspires other women to feel confident with their bodies, great."

Though June marks Upton's first American Vogue cover, she has previously landed the top spot on the British and Italian editions of the magazine.