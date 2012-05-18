The Shortlist for May 18

LeAnn Rimes Takes Time Out for Target Practice

Look out, haters. LeAnn Rimes is packin' heat. Just days after her hubby, Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville said she once "wanted to kill" LeAnn, the country crooner headed for the gun range and practiced her shooting skills. LeAnn being LeAnn, of course, she immediately went public with her adventure in gun-toting, sharing photos of all the firearms fun on Twitter -- along with the caption, "I used to go shopping on a day off, now I go shooting!" Yikes. Time to bust out the Kevlar, Brandi. (GossipCop)