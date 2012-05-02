The Shortlist for May 2

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon took their whole family to Paris over the weekend to celebrate the first birthday of their twins, Monroe and Moroccan with a bash at Plaza Athénée. Stocked with balloons, French pastries, toys and confetti, the throwdown reportedly lived up to the new dad's promise to mark the milestone with "something special and something unique." Asked what it's like watching "dembabies," as Mariah is fond of calling the little ones, grow, Nick beamed with pride. "It's amazing," he told People. "It goes by so fast." (People)