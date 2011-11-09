The Shortlist for Nov. 10

Kate Winslet wax figure

By Rebecca Silverstein

Throughout her illustrious career, Kate Winslet has earned an Emmy and an Oscar. But this week she scored what really cements her place in Hollywood history: a wax figure at Madame Tussauds! Unlike most wax figures, Kate's figure happens to be pretty spot-on. But if you want to see it in the, er, wax, you'll have to fly to London, because it's located in Kate's home country. (Celebuzz)