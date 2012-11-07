The Shortlist for Nov. 8

Jennifer Lawrence Will Never Starve Herself for a Role

The more we learn about Jennifer Lawrence, the more we love her. The gutsy "Hunger Games" star isn't only talented and gorgeous, she's the kind of girl you want to crack jokes with over a burger and a beer. And that's not too far off the map from how she spends her time with her beau and "best friend," Nicholas Hoult. "We can eat Cheetos and watch beach volleyball and we turn into two perverted Homer Simpsons," says Jennifer, not-so-romantically explaining how she and her man debate the quality of the players' booties.

At 22, J.Law's got a pretty cool perspective on her stardom, too. "I'm never going to starve myself for a part," she says. "I don't want little girls to be like, 'Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I'm going to skip dinner.' That's something I was really conscious of during training, when you're trying to get your body to look exactly right. I was trying to get my body to look fit and strong -- not thin and underfed." Tell it, sister! (Elle)