The Shortlist for Oct. 11

Lady Gaga, MIA End Beef, Courtesy of Julian Assange

Say wha?! Allow us to explain: It seems that Lady Gaga's recent sit-down with infamous WikiLeak-er, Julian Assange, was the result of a suggestion from M.I.A., who back in 2010 said that Lady G was a big copycat without a "progressive" bone in her weirdly-costumed body.

After Gaga met with Assange, M.I.A. tweeted to Gaga that her "mind was blown," and she was "glad we can turn all this bad press beef around." Gaga later confirmed her feud with M.I.A. was as old news as Madonna's "Like a Prayer" tour by tweeting the following deep thoughts to M.I.A.: "Perhaps you and i can make peace through our shared compassion for others." Aw, we feel all warm inside. And totally confused. And baffled as to what Gaga and the famous-hacker-hero-criminal discussed for five hours while she was wearing a witch hat. But whatevs. (Rap-Up)