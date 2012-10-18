The Shortlist for Oct. 18

Drake Graduates From High School

When he was 15, Drake gave up being a high schooler in real life to play one on "Degrassi: The Next Generation." After "Degrassi," his music career took off, further delaying his ability to get back to the books. But on Wednesday, Drake finally got his diploma. "97% on my final exam, 88% in the course. One of the greatest feelings in my entire life. As of tonight I have graduated high school!" he tweeted proudly. Congrats! (DailyMail)