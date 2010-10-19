The Shortlist for Oct. 20

By Jen Odell

Move over cotton candy, there's something latex-ier. Katy Perry sinks her claws into a sex kitten look, complete with latex catsuit and stiletto-paws, in ads for the debut of her first fragrance, Purr, in November. Behind-the-scenes pics from the Miles Aldridge shoot show the soon-to-be Mrs. Russell Brand in her feline attire, resplendent on pink satin sheets and pink fur. But images of the cat-shaped bottle are reportedly being "kept under wraps." Hmm, kind of like details about her upcoming, week-long Indian wedding, for which she recently tweeted a plea for "privacy?" (People)