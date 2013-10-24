The Shortlist for Oct. 24
Simon Cowell sings 'Power Rangers' theme song for charity
"Mighty morphin' Power Rangers! … Stronger than before! Powered up for more! ... Cowell at the core?"
On Tuesday night, Simon Cowell actually embarrassed himself for a good cause. At a fundraiser for the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), media mogul Haim Saban, whose production company created the Power Rangers TV show, offered to donate $1 million to the FIDF if Cowell would sing the show's silly theme song. Once Cowell complied, GossipCop reports that Saban upped the ante -- by volunteering the "X Factor" honcho to give an additional $250,000 as part of the stunt.
The non-profit group FIDF supports educational, cultural, social and other needs of Israelis who have served in their country's mandatory draft program.
