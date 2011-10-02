The Shortlist for Oct. 3

Rihanna's racy stage show, lyrics and videos have gotten her censored and banned in an impressive array of countries, but the 23-year-old maintains that people who judge her as controversial are missing the point. "That's not me. That's a part I play. You know, like it's a piece of art, with all these toys and textures to play with," she tells British Vogue. "See, people - especially white people - they want me to be a role model just because of the life I lead. The things I say in my songs, they expect it of me and [being a role model] became more of my job than I wanted it to be. But no, I just want to make music." Of course, even when she's not making music, RiRi's mouth tends to get her in trouble. Explaining the popularity of a certain "c" word back home in Barbados, she says, "when I first came here, I was saying it like it was nothing ... until my make-up artist finally had to tell me to stop. I just never know." (Metro)