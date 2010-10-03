The Shortlist for Oct. 4

By Jen Odell

Dang. Looks like Britney Spears' dad plum forgot about the old "no neck tattoos" clause in his daughter's conservatorship agreement. Hopefully, both the ink and a claim by Spears' former nanny, Ferial Zaltash, that the singer owes her $35,202 in backpay for one month of caring for Sean Preston and Jayden James (plus $19,940 for penalties and unpaid overtime), turn out to be fake. (E!)

Photos: Britney Spears