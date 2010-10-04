The Shortlist for Oct. 5

By Jen Odell

Lil Wayne was moved to solitary confinement after guards found he was hiding a pair of headphones and an MP3 player charger. As punishment for possessing music-related equipment, Weezy now spends 23 hours a day without social contact in a punitive segregation cell called The Bing, where he's expected to remain until his scheduled Nov. 4 release. (DailyNews)