Mario and Courtney Lopez welcome a baby boy

"It's a boy!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Please welcome Dominic Lopez to the world." That's how Mario Lopez announced the arrival of his second child with wife Courtney Lopez on Monday night. "Couldn't be happier … Courtney and baby are doing just fine," he added. Dominic joins big sis, Gia Francesca, who celebrates her third birthday on Wednesday.