The Shortlist for Sept. 16

Jaden Smith: Everybody should drop out of school

Forget what you've heard about education and future success: Teenage soothsayer Jaden Smith has spoken -- and in his 15-year-old eyes, we'd all be better off without an education. "If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society," he proclaimed in caps-heavy text on Twitter Friday. Other thoughts in the stream of anti-school tweets included "If Newborn Babies Could Speak They Would Be The Most Intelligent Beings On Planet Earth," and "School Is The Tool To Brainwash The Youth." As Celebitchy aptly notes, maybe growing up with millionaire parents makes it a wee bit easier to dismiss the value of education later in life.

Back in 2005, Jaden's mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, told Essence magazine that her children were home schooled, both for "flexibility" and because she believes they can get a better education that way. "We're in a technological age," she said. "We don't want our kids to memorize. We want them to learn."