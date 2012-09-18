The Shortlist for Sept. 18

In today's What's-Going-On-With-Amanda-Bynes news, the driving-challenged actress reportedly caused concern among employees at Los Angeles boutique Kin when she spent nearly two hours in the changing room, refusing to come out when someone finally checked on her. According to TMZ, Bynes brought some items into a fitting room on Monday -- and then stayed locked inside it for an hour and 45 minutes. Clerks told TMZ a "loud banging" sound could be heard coming from inside the dressing room at regular intervals. Eventually, she bought some shoes and other items and left in a cab. Said one baffled employee: "I was so worried about her. I didn't know what she was doing in [the dressing room]. I didn't know if she was overdosing, or doing drugs or what."

Over the weekend, Bynes' car was impounded near the Burbank Airport, where she was caught driving with a suspended license. (TMZ)