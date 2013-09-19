The Shortlist for Sept. 19

harry styles least engaging twitter

Harry Styles named Least Engaging Twitter User

Those baby blues may be engaging -- but One Direction crooner Harry Styles' Twitter behavior? Not so much. A new study by Fickle reportedly cites Styles as the celeb least likely to respond to tweets sent to his account. According to the data, Styles replies an average of one tweet per 333,333 received. Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Rihanna are right behind him on the least engaging list, which also includes Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Barack Obama, whom we hope has better things to do.