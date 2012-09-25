The Shortlist for Sept. 26

Tom Cruise on Suri: 'I've Got to See Her'

For Tom Cruise, the most difficult thing about moving on from his life with Katie Holmes may be the change it's made in his relationship with their daughter, Suri. This month, the 6-year-old was reportedly planning to visit her dad in London where he's shooting "All You Need Is Kill," but the trip was canceled, according to People, so they haven't spent time together for two months. "I've got to see her," Tom told a friend. "I miss her." Suri's new school in New York, where she attends first grade, requires more diligence than the home-schooling she relied on until this year, the magazine reports. On the other hand, a little thing like the Atlantic can't keep a dad entirely out of his kid's life. Says Tom's screenwriter-friend, Christopher McQuarrie: "I haven't had a meeting with Tom that was not interrupted by a phone call with his daughter." (People)

