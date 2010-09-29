The Shortlist for Sept. 30

By Jen Odell

Heidi Klum has announced she's giving up her wings this year and won't appear in Victoria's Secret Angels show in November. Her exit leaves Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrósio, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Candice Swanepoel among the contenders for Heidi's former role as "head angel." Judging from the stylish birthday suit she wears in Seal's new video, maybe modeling lingerie had just become too restrictive for the 37-year-old. (NYPost)

