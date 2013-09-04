The Shortlist for Sept. 4

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas introduce baby Carmen to the world

Two weeks after welcoming their first child together, Carmen Gabriele Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas opened up to People about how their daughter has changed their lives. Obviously, they're sleeping a whole lot less.

"Now I'm getting to the point where if I don't sleep, I'm going to start walking into walls," says Hilaria, who admits that she was initially trading her own shut-eye for hours spent gazing at the new life in her world. Alec, meanwhile, points out that Carmen is a bit of a night owl, sleeping "like a rock" all day "... and at night she's like, 'Let's have a conference.'"

Jokes aside, the couple seems pretty mesmerized by their newborn. "I knew I was going to love her a lot, but it's incredible how deeply," says Hilaria.

"It's a second chance for me, in a way," Alec admits, referencing his "unpleasant custody battle" with Kim Basinger over their daughter, Ireland, now 17. "We just want things to be easy, to be nice," he says.