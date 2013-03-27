The Shortlist or March 27

Jon Hamm Addresses Public Obsession With His Man-Parts: 'They're Called Privates for a Reason'

It was probably inevitable: At some point before the season premiere of "Mad Men," Jon Hamm was going to have to face the music about the Internet onslaught of photos of his, um, lower pants area, and rumors of his commando proclivity. And maybe it was the relaxation imparted by the Bud he quaffed during Rolling Stone's new cover story interview, but Hamm managed to tackle the subject with a Don Draper-esque air of bluntness and dismissiveness.

"Most of it's tongue-in-cheek, but it is a little rude. It just speaks to a broader freedom that people feel like they have — a prurience," said Hamm, 42. "They're called 'privates' for a reason. I'm wearing pants, for f---'s sake. Lay off. … I mean, it's not like I'm a f---ing lead miner. There are harder jobs in the world. But when people feel the freedom to create Tumblr accounts about my [ahem, word that rhymes with sock], I feel like that wasn't part of the deal [of fame]."

"But whatever," he adds. "I guess it's better than being called out for the opposite."