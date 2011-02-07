Twitterview: Jewel

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's a pretty exciting time to be Jewel. She's got a baby on the way and a TV show set to air this summer. But before all that, she's got the Grammys this Sunday, during which she'll find out if she'll take home the award for Best Female Country Vocal for "Satisfied." We snagged some tweet time with Jewel to chat about the Grammys, pregnancy eating and whether her baby will ride bulls like daddy or play guitar like mommy first. (When you're done reading through our Twitterview, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @jeweljk on Twitter.)

@jeweljk: I'm ready when u r!

@WonderwallMSN: Ready over here!

