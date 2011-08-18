Keke Palmer Tweets About 'True Jackson,' Turning 18 and More

By Rebecca Silverstein

Most teen celebs are here today, gone tomorrow, but not Keke Palmer! This sassy chick has been wowing audiences since she broke out in "Akeelah and the Bee" in 2006, and for the past three years, Keke has starred on Nickelodeon's "True Jackson, VP." Here, we tweet with Keke about TJVP's action-packed "Mystery in Peru" special (catch it Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST/PST), turning 18 and more. When you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @KekePalmer on Twitter.

@WonderwallMSN: Ready to start this #twitterview?

@KekePalmer: Yes indeed!! :)

