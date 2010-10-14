Twitterview: Nicole Richie

By Rebecca Silverstein

Chasing around two toddlers, cochairing the Richie-Madden Children's Foundation, designing two fashion lines -- suffice it to say that Nicole Richie has a lot on her plate. So it's pretty amazing that between all that, plus filming guest spots on "Chuck," tweeting with her over 1.4 million followers and planning her wedding to Joel Madden, she eked out time to write her second novel, a riches-to-rags tale titled "Priceless." Keep clicking for details on the book (which you can buy here), then follow @WonderwallMSN and @nicolerichie on Twitter!

@WonderwallMSN: You ready for our Twitterview?

@nicolerichie: READY! LET'S GO!

RELATED: See more pics of Nicole