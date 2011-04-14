By Rebecca Silverstein

Celebrity chef Paula Deen always has something cooking. Her latest venture is online cooking community the Real Women of Philadelphia, which features videos of Paula making dinners using Philadelphia cream cheese. Read on as we twitchat with this Southern belle about celebs she'd love to make a meal for, what she thinks of PaulaDeenRidingThings.com and more. And when you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @Paula_Deen for celeb dish and delicious dishes, respectively.

@WonderwallMSN: Ready to start this #twitterview?

@Paula_Deen: I sure am!

