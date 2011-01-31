Twitterview: Taylor Momsen

By Rebecca Silverstein

Your teen years are always full of changes, and that couldn't be more true than for Taylor Momsen. Her metamorphosis from "Gossip Girl" teen queen to hardcore rocker chick has been quite a drastic, not to mention a public, one. Not that Taylor's had much time to ponder it all; she's been busy touring the world and writing the debut album for her band, The Pretty Reckless. (Get "Light Me Up" in stores Feb. 8; preorder it here.) Luckily, Taylor did make time for a Twitchat with us, in which we talked about music, misconceptions, makeup and more. Keep clicking to read it, and when you're done, make sure you're following @WonderwallMSN and @taylormomsen on Twitter.

@WonderwallMSN: Hey Taylor! Ready for this #twitterview?

@taylormomsen: ready

