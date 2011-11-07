Unsolicited Advice: Hollywood Families Edition

By Drew Mackie

The holidays are about to descend upon us like a ton of seasonally multi-colored leaves, and all of us -- famous and non-famous alike -- must prepare for some intense family time. Certain celebrity families have special complications this season, and so Wonderwall is offering a few pro-bono tips about how they can survive.

The Kardashian family

Okay, listen up people -- you're getting a truckload of cash for "Kim's Sad & Single Thanksgiving Special," so we need drama and lots of it. Kim, you don't look sad enough. See if they can re-do your make-up to suggest more emotion. Khloe, your acting coach said your "told you so" tone needs a little work. I want to hear you practicing between scenes. And remember people, the dinner of the Thanksgiving table is prop food, not real food, so I want to see chewing but no swallowing. Now let's make some magic happen.

