Unsolicited Love Advice: New Couples

By Michelle Lanz

Ah, new romance. It's the honeymoon stage, when your new significant other is the hottest thing you've ever seen and can do no wrong. Relationships are a lot of work for anyone, but they're especially hard when you're a high-profile celeb. Luckily, Wonderwall is here to give new Hollywood couples unsolicited -- and likely unwanted -- advice on how to make their new love last.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

The sitch: Kim confirmed to People magazine in January that she was, in fact, dating New Jersey Nets forward Kris Humphries. The couple met as Kim was finishing work on her reality show "Kourtney and Kim Take New York" in December.

Humble suggestion: Kris's living on the East Coast isn't going to make it easy to maintain this new relationship. If they're serious about making it last, then they're both going to have to be bi-coastal. Kim should definitely confide in Khloe and get her advice on how to make a relationship with a professional basketball player work.