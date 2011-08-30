Zoe Saldana's Web Style, Plus More of August's Webbiest Celebs

Zoe Saldana at the MTV Video Music Awards

By Rebecca Silverstein

For celebrities, attention is like air -- they need it to survive. But while winning the weekend box office, hosting "SNL" or snagging the cover of Vogue are all great publicity coups, the best way to get the public's attention is via Internet. See which stars had the Web buzzing the most this August.

Candidate No. 1: Zoe Saldana

Zoe's always one of the most stylish ladies on the red carpet, but now she's also one of the webbiest. MyFDB.com, the actress's fashion credits website with her model fiance Keith Britton, has been around for a while now, but it's recently begun to pick up traction. (Think of it as IMDb for fashion magazines and ads.) In a new feature out this month, you can shop some of the site's photos as well.