Agron Gets Artsy, Plus More of December's Web Sensations

By Rebecca Silverstein

It must have gotten around to Hollywood stars that now was their the last chance to get into the running for Web Sensation 2011, because celebs set the Internet ablaze with activity this December. From launching websites to releasing viral videos, there was a lot to click and see. Fortunately, we narrowed the candidates down to 10. Check out the best of the best!

Candidate No. 1: Dianna Agron

An active member of the Twitter and Tumblr communities, this "Glee" star knows a thing or two about creative expression online. So it makes perfect sense that she recently launched a website for her fans to do the same. You, Me & Charlie is meant for fans to exchange stories and works of art. "Without the arts, I would not wake up each morning with the joie de vivre that encompasses my entire being. I would feel flat as a pancake," Dianna writes on the site. "I want you to join me now. Let's share this space as an art collective."

RELATED: See 2011's sexiest celebs on the beach