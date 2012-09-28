Miley Cyrus' New Website, Plus More of September's Web Sensations

By Molly McGonigle

Lots of new and exciting things happened on the Web for celebrities in September. They helped launch new iPhone apps, made viral music videos and did so much more that kept us glued to our keyboards. But who do you think had the strongest presence on the Interwebs this month?

Candidate No. 1: Miley Cyrus

Cutting off and subsequently dying her locks platinum blond wasn't the only transformation Miley Cyrus had up her sleeves. On Sept. 7, she debuted her new website/online community, which shows off her creative side more than ever before. Aside from new photos, there's also a whole section called The Backyard Sessions that lets you see Miley singing outside of the studio. With all these changes taking place, who knows what we'll see next from this lady!