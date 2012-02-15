Who Said It? Oscar Speech Edition
By Drew Mackie
No matter who takes home an Oscar, one thing is certain: They're going to give a speech. And just as often as a given winner says something heartfelt and profound, they also sometimes say something downright off-the-wall. Can you match the following Oscar acceptance speech quotes with the celebs who gave them?
"Did I really earn this? Or did I just wear y'all down?"
