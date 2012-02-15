Who Said It?

Who Said It? Oscar Speech Edition

KRAPE 1 / 30

By Drew Mackie

No matter who takes home an Oscar, one thing is certain: They're going to give a speech. And just as often as a given winner says something heartfelt and profound, they also sometimes say something downright off-the-wall. Can you match the following Oscar acceptance speech quotes with the celebs who gave them?

"Did I really earn this? Or did I just wear y'all down?"

Up NextRomance Report
KRAPE 1 / 30

By Drew Mackie

No matter who takes home an Oscar, one thing is certain: They're going to give a speech. And just as often as a given winner says something heartfelt and profound, they also sometimes say something downright off-the-wall. Can you match the following Oscar acceptance speech quotes with the celebs who gave them?

"Did I really earn this? Or did I just wear y'all down?"

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries