Why Janet Jackson's marriage had to end, plus more news

New details about Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana's split

In the wake of Janet Jackson's tear-jerking performance of "What About," her song that tackles issues like domestic abuse and cheating, new details have surfaced regarding what caused her to split from Wissam Al Mana, her husband of five years and the father of her new son Eissa. According to E! News, the two struggled with cultural differences ranging from their religious beliefs to Janet's "free-spirited" nature and struggled to find common ground on those and other aspects of their lives. "Wissam is a very strong minded individual and can come across being hard headed and judgmental at times," a source tells E! "Janet started not to feel comfortable around her husband. While she was pregnant Wissam caused stress on Janet and it affected her stress level. They knew it was over before the baby was even born. Janet wanted to make it work but it could not be saved. She didn't tell many people about this toxic relationship till after. Her family was never a big fan of her husband. She lost confidence in herself along the way." The insider added that Janet has no regrets about the relationship, which for a time involved a "strong love" that produced a baby boy she loves dearly. "Janet feels like she has broken free from her old life and is slowly starting over," says the source. "Her baby has brought so many new beginnings and life back in Janet. She wants to connect with her fans again and make her concerts something that her fans will remember and love. Janet's confidence is back."

