Why Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom again, plus more news

Why Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce again from Lamar Odom

Now that Khloe Kardashian's filed for divorce from Lamar Odom twice, we've heard lots of reason why she wants to formally end their marriage, from the official "irreconcilable differences" to his rumored drinking post-rehab. There's one key piece of the puzzle that hasn't been mentioned, though. Khloe wants kids, sources tell TMZ, and while she vows to remain close with Lamar, it's too hard to begin a relationship in which she could potentially start a family while she's legally married to her ex. Though she's held off on the divorce since Lamar's nearly fatal overdose last year, Khloe reportedly believes she has to move forward. Divorce aside, the pair have no plans to give up their friendship.

