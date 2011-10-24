Witchiest Celeb Quotes

gwyneth paltrow witch

By Drew Mackie

In their less filtered moments, certain celebrities can be less than... enchanting. In the spirit of the upcoming witchy holiday, we thought we'd take a look at their more horrifying quotes.

"I am who I am. I can't pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year."

--Gwyneth Paltrow, on why she's not bothered by accusations of snootiness

And presuming you lack the life skills necessary to survive a trip to Wal-Mart, why would you pretend to live like the normal folk, Gwynnie?

