Year in J.Lo

By Rebecca Silverstein

On July 15, 2011, Jennifer Lopez shocked the world when she and Marc Anthony, her husband of seven years, announced they were splitting. "We have decided to end our marriage," they told People in a joint statement. "This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters." The following year has been packed for J.Lo, both professionally and personally. Let's take a look back, shall we?

