Year in Review: The biggest hookups and breakups of 2012

By Kat Giantis

Five years after she became the third Mrs. Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes took back control of her life by serving her shocked hubby with divorce papers in June. Her covert bid for freedom was worthy of a Lifetime movie: She reportedly used disposable cellphones to contact attorneys (including her dad) and surreptitiously rented her own apartment.

Word is, Katie wanted out of Cruise's Scientology-saturated bubble, and she wanted 6-year-old daughter Suri out, too. She requested sole custody of the perpetually photographed tot, and with the spotlight suddenly shining brightly on his religion, Cruise gave in, heading off what was shaping up to be an ugly public battle. He settled the divorce less than two weeks after Holmes filed.