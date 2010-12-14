Year in Review: Wally Awards 2010

By Wonderwall Editors

Another year, another round of celebrity highs and lows. Looking back on the past 12 months of hook-ups, putdowns and other superstar shenanigans, we felt a few deserved special accolades for making 2010 so gosh darned memorable. We gladly present a year-end edition of the Wally Awards. Click on!

Most Stylish Use of a Rotting Cow Carcass

For grossing out almost all of America and severely ticking off PETA, we bestow this award on Lady Gaga for the "meat dress controversy." (Can we also resolve never to use that phrase again in 2011? Thanks.) Of course everyone knows Gaga is famous for her outrageous fashion choices, but nobody expected her to clean out her local butcher's supply of carne asada before hitting the red carpet at the VMAs this year.

