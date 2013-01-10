The 18th Annual Critics' Choice Awards belonged to Jennifer Lawrence and Ben Affleck.

The 22-year-old actress nabbed top honors in two categories: Best Actress in an Action Movie (The Hunger Games) and Best Actress in a Comedy (Silver Linings Playbook). Silver Linings Playbook also won Best Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy, and its leading man, Bradley Cooper, was named Best Actor in a Comedy.

Affleck's Argo was named Best Picture, and the filmmaker himself took the Best Director award home. "My daughter wrote my name on my hand for luck," the film's star, 40, said in his acceptance speech. "I don't know how that works, but I guess it worked, so you can look forward to seeing more of this!"

For a full list of winners, read on:

Best PictureArgo

Best ActorDaniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln

Best ActressJessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty

Best Supporting ActorPhilip Seymour Hoffman, The Master

Best Supporting ActressAnne Hathaway, Les Miserables

Best Young Actor/ActressQuvenzhane Wallis, Beasts of the Southern Wild

Best Acting EnsembleSilver Linings Playbook

Best Animated FeatureWreck-It Ralph

Best Action MovieSkyfall

Best Actor in an Action MovieDaniel Craig, Skyfall

Best Actress in an Action MovieJennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games

Best ComedySilver Linings Playbook

Best Actor in a ComedyBradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook

Best Actress in a ComedyJennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook

Best Sci-Fi/Horror MovieLooper

Genius AwardJudd Apatow

Best DirectorBen Affleck, Argo

Best Original ScreenplayQuentin Tarantino, Django Unchained

Best Adapted ScreenplayTony Kushner, Lincoln

Best CinematographyClaudio Miranda, Life of Pi

Best Art DirectionSarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Anna Karenina

Best EditingWilliam Goldenberg and Dylan Tichenor, Zero Dark Thirty

Best Costume DesignJacqueline Durran, Anna Karenina

Best MakeupCloud Atlas

Best Visual EffectsLife of Pi

Best Foreign Language FilmAmour

Best Documentary FeatureSearching for Sugar Man

Best Song"Skyfall," performed by Adele for the movie Skyfall

Best ScoreJohn Williams, Lincoln

