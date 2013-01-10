18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards: Complete Winners List!
The 18th Annual Critics' Choice Awards belonged to Jennifer Lawrence and Ben Affleck.
The 22-year-old actress nabbed top honors in two categories: Best Actress in an Action Movie (The Hunger Games) and Best Actress in a Comedy (Silver Linings Playbook). Silver Linings Playbook also won Best Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy, and its leading man, Bradley Cooper, was named Best Actor in a Comedy.
Affleck's Argo was named Best Picture, and the filmmaker himself took the Best Director award home. "My daughter wrote my name on my hand for luck," the film's star, 40, said in his acceptance speech. "I don't know how that works, but I guess it worked, so you can look forward to seeing more of this!"
For a full list of winners, read on:
Best PictureArgo
Best ActorDaniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln
Best ActressJessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty
Best Supporting ActorPhilip Seymour Hoffman, The Master
Best Supporting ActressAnne Hathaway, Les Miserables
Best Young Actor/ActressQuvenzhane Wallis, Beasts of the Southern Wild
Best Acting EnsembleSilver Linings Playbook
Best Animated FeatureWreck-It Ralph
Best Action MovieSkyfall
Best Actor in an Action MovieDaniel Craig, Skyfall
Best Actress in an Action MovieJennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games
Best ComedySilver Linings Playbook
Best Actor in a ComedyBradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook
Best Actress in a ComedyJennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook
Best Sci-Fi/Horror MovieLooper
Genius AwardJudd Apatow
Best DirectorBen Affleck, Argo
Best Original ScreenplayQuentin Tarantino, Django Unchained
Best Adapted ScreenplayTony Kushner, Lincoln
Best CinematographyClaudio Miranda, Life of Pi
Best Art DirectionSarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Anna Karenina
Best EditingWilliam Goldenberg and Dylan Tichenor, Zero Dark Thirty
Best Costume DesignJacqueline Durran, Anna Karenina
Best MakeupCloud Atlas
Best Visual EffectsLife of Pi
Best Foreign Language FilmAmour
Best Documentary FeatureSearching for Sugar Man
Best Song"Skyfall," performed by Adele for the movie Skyfall
Best ScoreJohn Williams, Lincoln
