Blake Lively has no bad blood with Taylor Swift.

The new mom sparked speculation that she was poking fun at Swift's girl squad when she posted an Instagram pic of L'Oréal's campaign for the brand's Color Riche lipstick collection. A slew of stars posed for the photo, including the former "Gossip Girl" actress, Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts and John Legend.

"Soooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad Blood," Lively wrote. "@lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok your turn. I won't tell! #AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!"

While the 28-year-old actress seemed to just be asking Legend to cover Swift's hit song, some of the Swifties saw this as a dig at the 25-year-old singer.

Defending her caption, Lively posted another pic of her husband Ryan Reynolds' family backstage with Swift during her 1989 tour. "Umm whoever thought I was throwin' shade clearly doesn't know I have a 'Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll,'" she wrote with the hashtag #obsessed. "Look how rad she is here making my niece Heather feel like a rock star. Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva."

While Lively is denying calling out Swift's squad, Miley Cyrus has unabashedly slammed the "Shake It Off" singer and her famous friends.

"I'm not trying to be in the squad." Cyrus told The New York Times. "None of my friends are famous and not because of any other reason than I just like real people who are living real lives, because I'm inspired by them."