Entertainment Tonight.If you were moved by Jennifer Hudson's heartfelt rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at last weekend's Super Bowl, you can buy a copy and the proceeds will benefit charity.You can download Jennifer's performance on iTunes -- funds from the sale will go to the Hudson-King Foundation in honor of her family.Jennifer's patriotic performance marked her first appearance on the stage since she lost her mother, brother and nephew last fall when they were murdered in their home city of Chicago.