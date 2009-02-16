PHOENIX (AP) -- A beating has left rap producer Marion 'Suge' Knight hospitalized in Arizona. Police say it happened early Monday at a private party in a hotel in Scottsdale.

Two men were arrested including a man who said he is the business manager for hip-hop singer Akon.

Scottsdale police spokesman Sgt. Mark Clark says Akon was not present when the scuffle occurred.

Clark says officers arrived and saw a man identified as 38-year-old Robert Carnes Jr. of Bethlehem, Pa., twice punch Knight in the face.

Police booked Carnes and a man identified as 33-year-old Thomas Leon Anderson Jr., of California, on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct.

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com